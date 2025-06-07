Water main breaks near NW 150th and Worthington in OKC

A water main break near Northwest 150th Street and Worthington Lane prompted emergency repairs Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A water main break near Northwest 150th Street and Worthington Lane has prompted emergency repairs Saturday morning in Oklahoma City, according to city officials.

Crews are currently staging in the area between Western Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue, where the break is located in the middle of the street. The City of Oklahoma City confirmed the issue and said workers are waiting for the line's location before excavation can begin. That process is expected to take up to an hour.

Once repairs begin, crews will work to isolate the affected line and minimize the number of residents impacted by water shutoffs. Temporary outages are expected, but officials hope to limit disruptions as much as possible.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while crews are on site. This is a developing story.