Oklahoma Dads Keep Bonds Strong with Daughters

By: Stephanie Maniche

A group of fathers did not let a cancelled event hosted by Modern Manhood stop them from spending time with their daughters Saturday.

A few of the fathers say being a provider and protector is important but being present is vital. It gives their daughters a sense of purpose and helps boost their self confidence.

“My father has really helped me be the person who I am and like, being more mature in life,” said 14-year-old Heaven Cole who said she does not think she would be where she is if it were not for her dad, Donelle Cole.

Many fatherless daughters unfortunately are unable to say the same.

Co-founder of Modern Manhood, Dr. Donelle Cole said, “Presence is was vital.” He adds it is probably the most important thing along with the tools you can give your daughter.

Executive Director Camal Pennington of It’s My Community Initiative operates the True Dads program.

It is a space that helps dads become better parents, partners and providers.

Pennington said fathers play a very vital role in the development of their children, especially their daughters.

“Dads also are very helpful, with their daughters in minimizing delinquent behavior, minimizing risky sexual behavior so it's, it's vital that dads be involved in the lives of their daughters,” said Pennington.

Dr. Damon Anthony William co-parents long distance.

He said he and his daughter facetime every day but adds being present helps eliminate other issues.

“They have struggles with their self-esteem. They have struggles with finding themselves in relationships and that could be romantic or otherwise, where they're being taken advantage of or they're being abused or they’re not being honored,” said William.