OHP partners with other state patrols for roadway safety

OHP partners with four states for cross-state "Slow Down, Move Over" law enforcement. Learn how to avoid a hefty fine.

By: Allyson Luckie

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with agencies from four states to crack down on the "Slow Down, Move Over" law.

The law requires drivers to slow down or move over when approaching a car with flashing lights on the side of the road.

OHP says their goal is to bring more awareness to the law and emphasize the importance of giving emergency workers and others on the side of the road the space they need.

On Wednesday, they are partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Arkansas State Police, Louisiana State Police and New Mexico State Police from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The first offense will cost a driver $1,000 in fines, the second will cost $2,500.