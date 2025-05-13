AAA predicts record-breaking Memorial Day travel

AAA is forecasting another record-breaking year for travel, with more than 45 million Americans expected to journey at least 50 miles from home.

By: Graham Dowers

Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and AAA is forecasting another record-breaking year for travel, with more than 45 million Americans expected to journey at least 50 miles from home.

According to the travel organization, over 40 million will be driving, marking a new high for road travel during the holiday weekend. Experts note that many of these trips were booked in advance, leaving travellers committed to their plans regardless of cost or convenience.

However, drivers can expect some relief at the pump this year. Nationwide, average gas prices are nearly 50 cents lower per gallon compared to Memorial Day 2024, offering a bit of savings for those traveling by car.

For those traveling by plane, airports are expected to be busier than last year. AAA projects a 2% increase in travelers over the last Memorial Day.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, expect delays, and be patient as the summer travel season officially kicks off.