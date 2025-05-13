AAA predicts record-breaking Memorial Day travel

AAA is forecasting another record-breaking year for travel, with more than 45 million Americans expected to journey at least 50 miles from home.

Tuesday, May 13th 2025, 12:28 pm

By: Graham Dowers


Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and AAA is forecasting another record-breaking year for travel, with more than 45 million Americans expected to journey at least 50 miles from home.

According to the travel organization, over 40 million will be driving, marking a new high for road travel during the holiday weekend. Experts note that many of these trips were booked in advance, leaving travellers committed to their plans regardless of cost or convenience.

However, drivers can expect some relief at the pump this year. Nationwide, average gas prices are nearly 50 cents lower per gallon compared to Memorial Day 2024, offering a bit of savings for those traveling by car.

For those traveling by plane, airports are expected to be busier than last year. AAA projects a 2% increase in travelers over the last Memorial Day.

Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead, expect delays, and be patient as the summer travel season officially kicks off.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 13th, 2025

May 12th, 2025

May 12th, 2025

May 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025

May 14th, 2025