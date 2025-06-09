Richard Glossip faces court again, death penalty off the table

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office confirmed it will move forward with a new murder trial—but this time, it will not seek the death penalty. Instead, prosecutors plan to pursue a sentence of life in prison.

By: Deanne Stein

After nearly three decades on death row, Richard Glossip is getting a new day in court.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office confirmed it will move forward with a new murder trial, but this time, it will not seek the death penalty. Instead, prosecutors plan to pursue a sentence of life in prison.

Glossip Returns to Court

For the first time since leaving the state prison system, Glossip appeared in district court Monday, greeted by a small group of supporters—including his wife, Lea, who blew him a kiss as he entered.

He now prepares for what would be his third trial in the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese. Though Justin Sneed admitted to carrying out the killing, he testified that Glossip offered to pay him to do it.

Legal Analyst Predicts Plea Deal

News 9 Legal Analyst Irvin Box says he doubts the case will go to trial.

“He’s done 30 years," Box said. "He’s had three last meals, nine execution dates. I just think, taking all that together, there will be a resolve that will let him plead."

Conviction Overturned by Supreme Court

In February, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Glossip’s conviction, citing false testimony and concealed evidence, including Sneed’s previously undisclosed psychiatric treatment.

“The state messed up, they didn't do right," Box said. "That didn’t mean he didn’t have some part in the crime.”

Murder Charge Stands, But No Death Penalty

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he won’t dismiss the murder charge, but also won’t seek the death penalty, because Sneed, who committed the murder, is serving life without parole.

“While it was clear to me and to the U.S. Supreme Court that Mr. Glossip did not receive a fair trial, I have never proclaimed his innocence,” Drummond said in a press release. “After the high court remanded the matter back to district court, my office thoroughly reviewed the merits of the case against Richard Glossip and concluded that sufficient evidence exists to secure a murder conviction. The same United States Constitution that guarantees our rights also ensures the rights of the accused. Unlike past prosecutors who allowed a key witness to lie on the stand, my office will make sure Mr. Glossip receives a fair trial based on hard facts, solid evidence and truthful testimony.”

Barry Van Treese's Family

"On January 7, 1997, that's the day my entire world shattered," said Barry Van Treese's widow, Donna Van Treese, at a past clemency hearing.

The family continues to wait for justice. Drummond’s office says it has spent weeks assessing the evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine how best to deliver justice for the Van Treese family.

“The Van Treese family has endured grief, pain and frustration since the murder of their loved one, and my heart goes out to them,” Drummond said. “The poor judgment and previous misconduct of past prosecutors have only compounded that pain and frustration. While I cannot go back 25 years and handle the case in the proper way that would have ensured true justice, I still have a duty to seek the justice that is available today.”

What’s Next?

Glossip’s defense team told the judge they plan to request a preliminary hearing and have filed a motion to set bond, hoping to secure his release while he awaits trial.

“If I were betting, I would bet this case will be resolved without going to a jury trial,” said Box.

A trial date has not yet been set, but the AG’s office says it will seek life in prison for Glossip, who has already served 27 years behind bars. Glossip's next court hearing is set for next Tuesday at 1:30.