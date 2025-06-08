Edmond man drowns at Keystone Lake

An Edmond man drowned at Keystone Lake after slipping into the water late Friday night without a life jacket, according to OHP.

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 7:29 am

By: Graham Dowers


MANNFORD, Okla. -

A 58-year-old Edmond man is dead after drowning at Keystone Lake late Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Troopers say the incident happened just before midnight, when Ian Galloway reportedly stepped off the back of a boat or dock, lost his footing, and slipped into the water. Witnesses told OHP that Galloway never resurfaced.

OHP confirmed that Galloway was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

