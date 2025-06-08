Edmond man drowns at Keystone Lake

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 7:29 am
A 58-year-old Edmond man is dead after drowning at Keystone Lake late Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Troopers say the incident happened just before midnight, when Ian Galloway reportedly stepped off the back of a boat or dock, lost his footing, and slipped into the water. Witnesses told OHP that Galloway never resurfaced.
OHP confirmed that Galloway was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
