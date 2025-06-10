Oklahoma Special Elections: Polls open, here's what's on the ballot

Oklahomans vote Tuesday in a special election, including for House District 97 in Oklahoma City. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 9:08 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans across the state will head to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.

Voters in Oklahoma City will decide who will represent House District 97.

The seat was previously held by Oklahoma County Commissioner Jason Lowe.

The HD-97 race is between two Democrats: JeKia Harrison and Aletia Timmons.

In Tulsa County, two state House of Representatives races are also on the ballot.

In the race for House District 71, Beverly A. Atteberry, a Republican, is running against Democratic challenger Amanda Clinton.

For House District 74, Democrat Amy Hossain is running against Kevin Wayne Norwood.

Additionally, elections to decide town and city propositions across the state are also taking place.

Polls will close on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

