Heartland Flyer could take its final ride this Fall

Facing defunding, the Heartland Flyer may reach the end of the line by October 1, 2025.

By: Tevis Hillis

-

After nearly 26 years of service, the Heartland Flyer may reach the end of the line.

Amtrak, which operates the train, says it was planning to expand the route—but now warns that without renewed funding from Texas, service could end as soon as October 1, 2025.

A Missed Opportunity Before the World Stage

Dallas-Fort Worth will host more World Cup matches than any other U.S. city in 2026. Still, the Texas Legislature approved a $338 billion state budget without including the $7.05 million needed to keep the Heartland Flyer running for the next two years. Oklahoma had committed to matching that support.

Governor Kevin Stitt was firm on Oklahoma's position:

"We're not going to pick up Texas' boat. We're not going to pick up their end of that." — Gov. Stitt

Final Ride Before OU-Texas?

Train supporters have pointed out the timing:

"You'd think one last OU-Texas Big Game Train, October 10 through 12th, would be a more fitting sendoff."

If no funding is secured, the last trip could happen just days before the famed college football rivalry weekend, October 1, 2025.

A Route Once Poised for Growth

Amtrak had been in talks with the Kansas Department of Transportation to extend the line all the way to Newton, Kansas, strengthening the train's regional impact.

Now, efforts are focused on preserving the route it already has:

206 miles between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth.

Since launching in 1999, the Heartland Flyer has been a rare example of interstate cooperation, jointly funded by Oklahoma and Texas.

Last year, it served more than 81,000 passengers and brought in over $24 million in economic impact.

Rail Advocates Sound the Alarm

Peter LeCody with Texas Rail Advocates calls the move by the Texas Legislature "stunning."

"This is an essential service. It's public transportation. Everyone benefits—because it's good for tourism, for business, and it's great for students."

His organization is now working with elected officials at every level, trying to keep the train on track.

"We're talking with the Governor's Office, the Lieutenant Governor, the Transportation Commissioner, and the Mayor of Fort Worth."

To maintain service:

Texas would need to commit $7.05 million over the next two years. Oklahoma has already signed off on its 2025 share: $4.5 million.

Oklahoma Leaders React

Mayor David Holt called the Flyer "an amenity we deeply appreciate" and emphasized the economic benefit Texas receives from Oklahoma passengers.

State Senator Mark Mann added:

"I am currently working with the Oklahoma City Chamber to identify a coalition of interested stakeholders to explore how we can secure funding and continue the Heartland Flyer train service."

ODOT's Message to Riders

In a statement, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said:

"We are working closely with our partners at TXDOT and Amtrak as we navigate these next steps. Service is currently scheduled to end on or before October 1, 2025. We encourage all Oklahomans who want to experience the Heartland Flyer to book a ticket now."

RELATED:

Future of Heartland Flyer at risk as Texas funding nears end

Heartland Flyer to end service by October 1, 2025



