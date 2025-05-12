Investigation underway following fatal shooting in NW OKC

A shooting Sunday evening in Oklahoma City leaves one dead. Police seek suspect as investigation unfolds.

By: Dan Ingram

One person is dead after being shot Sunday evening in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 23rd Street and North Portland Avenue.

OCPD said a tourniquet was administered to help stop the bleeding, but the victim died on the way to a local hospital.

Investigators have spoken with witnesses and are working to locate a suspect.

No one is in custody at this time.