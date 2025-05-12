Investigation underway following fatal shooting in NW OKC

Monday, May 12th 2025, 6:09 am
One person is dead after being shot Sunday evening in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 23rd Street and North Portland Avenue.
OCPD said a tourniquet was administered to help stop the bleeding, but the victim died on the way to a local hospital.
Investigators have spoken with witnesses and are working to locate a suspect.
No one is in custody at this time.
