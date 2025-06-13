Unexamined hair strand at center of 35-year-old NE OKC murder case; hearing held in Oklahoma County

A Tulsa man fighting to prove his innocence in a 35-year-old murder conviction appeared on Thursday in an Oklahoma County courtroom. The Oklahoma Innocence Project asked the judge for DNA testing on a piece of evidence never tested before.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A Tulsa man fighting to prove his innocence in a 35-year-old murder conviction appeared on Thursday in an Oklahoma County courtroom. The Oklahoma Innocence Project asked the judge for DNA testing on a piece of evidence never tested before.

Unfortunately for Clarence Bramlett, the judge denied the request for DNA testing on a piece of hair that was found in the victim's mouth. Bramlett's attorney said the fight for his freedom is not over.

The man convicted and sentenced to life in prison for a 1989 northeast Oklahoma City murder appeared upbeat as he was escorted into a courtroom. Many of Bramlett's supporters traveled from Tulsa for the hearing, all believing in his innocence.

“I’m not 99.9% sure he’s innocent,” said Theodis Manning, a supporter. “I’m 100% sure he’s innocent because I know people who were there. I know the gentleman who held the victim until he passed away.”

Bramlett was arrested for the shooting death of Derrick Rhodes 35 years ago based on eyewitnesses. Police said a large fight broke out during a street party, during which Rhodes was shot in the back and leg.

Three decades later, the Oklahoma Innocence Project has taken on Bramlett's case. Attorneys discovered a piece of evidence that was never tested, a strand of hair in the victim's mouth.

Bramlett's attorney argued in court that the purpose of the testing, to show someone else was in close contact with the victim and disprove eyewitness testimony about the fight. Prosecutors asked the judge to deny the testing, saying a piece of hair would not prove that Bramlett was not the shooter. In the end, the judge denied Bramlett's request, saying the hair was not compelling evidence in the case.

“Mr. Bramlett was disappointed, as we are,” said Christopher Garinger, attorney. “We believe he’s innocent and we will appeal the decision in district court.”

Bramlett's attorney said four of the nine eyewitnesses have since recanted their stories. The state argued the witnesses who recanted are Bramlett's friends or associates and no longer credible.

The judge mentioned during the hearing that there were initially three other suspects arrested in connection with the shooting, but they were never charged.