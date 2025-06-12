Charges filed against Guthrie high-speed chase suspect

A Guthrie man is charged after leading police on a high-speed chase.

By: News 9

-

A Guthrie man is facing multiple charges after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Michael Smith, 26, was arrested in May after he refused to pull over for officers, then crashed and fled on foot, according to police.

Smith has been charged with attempting to elude an officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and drug trafficking.

Smith is due back in court on July 31.















