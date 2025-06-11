2 arrested after pursuit ends in downtown OKC

Police arrested two people on Wednesday after a chase ended in Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 5:21 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a pursuit ended in downtown Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers initiated a pursuit with a vehicle that later fled, leading police on a chase for a few minutes.

OCPD said the vehicle eventually came to a stop near Robert S. Kerr Avenue and North Shartel Avenue, where two people inside the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.

Both were later arrested.

No names have been released at this time.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 11th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

June 11th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 12th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

June 12th, 2025

June 12th, 2025