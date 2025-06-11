2 arrested after pursuit ends in downtown OKC

Police arrested two people on Wednesday after a chase ended in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

-

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after a pursuit ended in downtown Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers initiated a pursuit with a vehicle that later fled, leading police on a chase for a few minutes.

OCPD said the vehicle eventually came to a stop near Robert S. Kerr Avenue and North Shartel Avenue, where two people inside the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.

Both were later arrested.

No names have been released at this time.