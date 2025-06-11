Charges filed against man accused of beating another man to death in OKC

Wednesday, June 11th 2025, 6:42 am
Charges have been filed against a man after a person was found beaten to death in May at a car wash in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Douglas Smitherman was found dead at a car wash on May 2 near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officers say they later arrested Billy Buford, and say Buford beat Smitherman to death with a 2x4.
Officers say the two men fought and threw bricks at each other days before Smitherman's death.
Buford has now been charged with first-degree murder.
