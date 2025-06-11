Charges filed against man accused of beating another man to death in OKC

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after another man was found beaten to death in May at an Oklahoma City car wash, according to police.

By: Christian Hans

-

Charges have been filed against a man after a person was found beaten to death in May at a car wash in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Douglas Smitherman was found dead at a car wash on May 2 near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers say they later arrested Billy Buford, and say Buford beat Smitherman to death with a 2x4.

Officers say the two men fought and threw bricks at each other days before Smitherman's death.

Buford has now been charged with first-degree murder.