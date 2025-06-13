Iran's nuclear ambitions, again, raise concern: "A very real threat to the United States"

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford labels Iran’s nuclear program a threat. And he's not alone in that thinking. Here's what you need to know about Iran's nuclear program.

By: Alex Cameron

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Thursday called Iran’s nuclear program “a very real threat to the United States.” His comment comes as Israel reportedly prepares to launch a strike on Iran, and as the U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential government personnel from Iraq and authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East. President Trump stated that personnel are being moved out because the region "could be a dangerous place."

Here is some basic information about Iran's nuclear program:

1. Iran's nuclear program is in the news, in part because of the ongoing talks between Tehran and the United States on limiting the program, but also because the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has just censured Iran for failing to comply with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations. In essence, the IAEA has determined that Iran is not allowing adequate monitoring of its uranium enrichment. Iran's leaders have always insisted the program is intended only for peaceful uses, and yet intelligence experts say, until about 20 years ago, the country was actively working to develop nuclear weapons. And it's also known that Iran is currently enriching uranium nearly to weapons grade, when the use of uranium in energy production does not require it.

2. According to the Associated Press, Thursday's censure of Iran by the IAEA Board of Governors will push the matter before the U.N. Security Council. And, barring any deal with Washington, Iran then could face what’s known as “snapback” — the reimposition of all U.N. sanctions on it originally lifted by Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

3. Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, negotiated under then-President Barack Obama, allowed Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67% — enough to fuel a nuclear power plant but far below the threshold of 90% needed for weapons-grade uranium. It also drastically reduced Iran’s stockpile of uranium, limited its use of centrifuges, and relied on the IAEA to oversee Tehran’s compliance through additional oversight. President Trump, in his first term in 2018, unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, insisting it wasn’t tough enough and didn’t address Iran’s missile program or its support for terrorist groups in the Middle East.

4. Iran is now enriching up to 60%, which experts say is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels. It also reportedly has enough of a stockpile to build multiple nuclear bombs, should it choose to do so. It's believed that Iran's 'breakout time' -- the amount of time needed to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon -- is less than two weeks.

5. Under the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed to allow the IAEA access to its nuclear program, including the installation of cameras and sensors at nuclear sites. The IAEA also regularly sent inspectors to Iranian sites to conduct surveys. Monitoring is also done via satellite images. In the years since Trump’s 2018 withdrawal, Iran has limited IAEA inspections and stopped the agency from accessing camera footage. It’s also removed cameras. The IAEA has engaged in years of negotiations to restore full access for its inspectors. While Tehran hasn’t granted that, it also hasn’t entirely thrown inspectors out. Analysts view this as part of Iran’s wider strategy to use its nuclear program as a bargaining chip with the West.

