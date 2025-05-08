The Collective reopens with new hours after nearby shooting incident

After a shooting incident, The Collective advocates for victims with their reopening and a dedicated fundraising initiative, indicating changes in their schedule.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 5:17 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

After the altercation that left nine people injured, The Collective has opened its doors on Thursday with the intention to fundraise for those affected by the shooting on Monday.

The social media announcement came with a message of victim solidarity and a change in schedule that will be in effect until further notice.

Their temporary hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. for anyone wanting a bite to eat or something to drink.
