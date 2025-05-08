The Collective reopens with new hours after nearby shooting incident

After a shooting incident, The Collective advocates for victims with their reopening and a dedicated fundraising initiative, indicating changes in their schedule.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

After the altercation that left nine people injured, The Collective has opened its doors on Thursday with the intention to fundraise for those affected by the shooting on Monday.

RELATED: Nine injured in midtown shooting on Cinco de Mayo

The social media announcement came with a message of victim solidarity and a change in schedule that will be in effect until further notice.

RELATED: Q&A: The Collective responds after shooting in Midtown

Their temporary hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 a.m. for anyone wanting a bite to eat or something to drink.