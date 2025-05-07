Q&A: The Collective responds after shooting in Midtown

After gunfire erupted near NW 10th and Harvey on Cinco de Mayo, staff at The Collective Kitchen & Cocktails jumped into action to help those fleeing the scene. News 9 spoke with Nathan Wiewel, who works in communications for The Collective, about what happened and how the business is moving forward.

By: Destini Pittman

-

After gunfire erupted near NW 10th and Harvey on Cinco de Mayo, staff at The Collective Kitchen & Cocktails jumped into action to help those fleeing the scene. News 9 spoke with Nathan Wiewel, who works in communications for The Collective, about what happened and how the business is moving forward.

Q: What happened near The Collective Monday night?

“There was a fight that broke out at 10th and Harvey just over here," said Wiewel. "Our managers were alerted by our security, and our staff got on the line with police. We're talking about the escalating situation. When the shots were fired and when the shots were fired, everyone kind of dispersed ... people were running into the collective, and the staff was getting them and making sure they were staying as safe as possible in there."

Q: Can you clarify whether the shooting happened inside or outside The Collective?

“The shooting occurred in the intersection of 10th and Harvey, not inside The Collective, as it’s been reported.”

Q: What support is being provided to staff and victims?

"Our staff is going to be providing mental health and counseling services to the folks who were here last night ... they're setting up a fund to, collect money to help offset the medical expenses of the victims."

Q: How is the business handling reopening?

"I know for certain that we're closed Tuesday and Wednesday. I think, any additional updates about when we will reopen and how we will respond will come through our Instagram and our website and our social media channels in general."

RELATED: