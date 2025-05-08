Former DHS trainee accused of kidnapping child will undergo mental health evaluation

A former DHS trainee accused of kidnapping a child earlier this year in Midwest City will undergo a mental health evaluation.

By: Lisa Monahan

Xander Faison, a former Oklahoma Department of Human Services trainee accused of kidnapping a child, will be evaluated by a mental health professional.

Faison is charged with kidnapping, impersonating a public officer, forgery, and computer crimes in Oklahoma County District Court. Prosecutors allege that in January 2025, Faison posed as a DHS caseworker, forged an emergency custody order, and removed a child from a home in Midwest City.

According to online court records, District Judge Jason Glidewell on Wednesday approved an order allowing Dr. Shawn Roberson to evaluate Faison at the Oklahoma County Jail. Roberson is a forensic psychologist who has testified as an expert witness in several high-profile Oklahoma trials.

Prosecutors say Faison showed the child’s mother fake documents, including a forged judge’s signature and a court clerk stamp that Faison admitted copying from the internet. Faison allegedly told the mother the child would be placed with a foster family in Shawnee, but kept the child at an apartment in Oklahoma City.

Faison remains in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center but has applied for participation in a diversion program. A decision has not yet been made.

Faison's next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 7.