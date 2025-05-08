Thunder set NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 vs. Denver in Game 2 of West semis

The Oklahoma City Thunder set an NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday night.

Thursday, May 8th 2025, 12:24 pm

By: Associated Press


OKLAHOMA CITY -

>>> 5 Thunder takeaways with Jeremie Poplin after OKC's Game 2 statement win

Oklahoma City surpassed the previous record of 86 set by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2017. Chet Holmgren, who missed two critical free throws late in Game 1, made a pair with a second remaining to set the record.

The Thunder tied the record for points in any half of a playoff game. Milwaukee had 87 in the second half against Denver on April 23, 1978.

The Thunder shot 58.8% from the field and made 17 of 18 free throws to take an 87-56 lead at the break. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 18 points. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures in the first half.

Oklahoma City eventually won 149-106 to even the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points and eight assists in three quarters.

