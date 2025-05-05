New mural in downtown OKC honors Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

A new mural celebrating Oklahoma City Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is turning heads in downtown OKC.

By: Graham Dowers

Unveiled over the weekend near Main Street and Lee Avenue, the mural is part of a collaboration with Converse and showcases the rising NBA star. Gilgeous-Alexander, a fan favorite and potential MVP contender, has played a key role in the Thunder’s recent success.

With the Thunder deep into the playoff games, supporters hope that the mural is just the beginning of more Gilgeous-Alexander highlights. Fans are encouraged to stop by, snap a photo, and show their pride for the Oklahoma City Thunder.