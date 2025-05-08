Watch: Q&A with Chet Holmgren on energy, resilience, and responding to adversity

Fresh off a strong Game 2, Chet Holmgren opens up about finding strength in adversity, the OKC Thunder's collective resilience, and the standout performances of his teammates.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Following the Thunder’s bounce-back Game 2 performance, Chet Holmgren spoke candidly about his mindset, the team's energy, and how adversity fuels his growth. Here’s the full Q&A from his media session.

Q: What did you feel on the floor in terms of the energy and rebounding tonight?

Chet Holmgren:

Everybody's playing with a lot of energy and we’ve got to keep doing that. Obviously, giving up 25 offensive rebounds isn’t a winning formula. We felt like we had to clean that up—and we did. We were creating space for rebounds and someone would go grab it up top. It was a collective effort.

Q: Coach Daigneault said you were the last guy he worried about in terms of responding to adversity. Where does that mindset come from?

Chet:

I was talking to Kay [likely teammate Kenrich Williams] last night—shout out to him for coming over and watching film. I told him, I’ve got five screws and a plate in my foot. I shattered my hip in six places. So missing a couple free throws? That’s the least of your worries.

It hurts, no doubt, especially knowing what’s on the line in a playoff game. But you can’t be afraid to fail. I’ve hit big shots, I’ve missed game-winners, I’ve missed clutch free throws—it’s all part of the game.

I didn’t spend much time on social media these past couple days, but I know I was probably getting ripped. That’s okay. I’m just trying to not run from anything. You’ve got to want to be in that spot again and go make it right.

Q: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander described Game 2 as a “desperate situation.” Did it feel that way to you?

Chet:

Every playoff game is desperate. Doesn’t matter if you’re up, down, tied, at home or on the road. You’ve got to come out with desperation no matter what.

Q: You talked after Game 1 about not wanting to play timid against Jokic. How did you feel about the frontcourt’s effort tonight?

Chet:

I wasn’t matched up with him a ton tonight, but credit to Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams. They were smart—knowing Jokic will take advantage of anything. You’ve got to be physical where you can and smart where you can’t. Don’t put your hand in the cookie jar. Don’t leave your feet on a shot fake. And they executed that really well.

Q: You mentioned the “ebbs and flows” of the game. What helps you stay even-keeled through it all?

Chet:

I don’t run from anything. You’re supposed to feel bad when it doesn’t go your way—and feel good when it does. But there’s always another game. That’s a blessing. If you have a good game, you’ve got to do it again. Because once you do it, people don’t care until you do it again.

Q: What’s Isaiah Hartenstein’s impact been like, especially in the postseason?

Chet:

He’s been huge—all over the place. On offense, he quarterbacks a lot of what we do. Great reads, great screener, finishes well around the rim and in that eight-foot range. On defense, he’s physical, helps on the glass, but he can also move and rotate. He’s not just some big stiff out there—he’s a baller.

Q: Jalen Williams (J-Will) made a big impact off the bench after barely playing in Game 1. What stood out?

Chet:

He was the first guy off the bench and totally shifted momentum. He’s always ready—whether it’s with notice or not. He plays his role, hits big shots, makes the right reads, and brings energy every time. Whether he’s on the floor or not, he gives us a spark.