'We were just sharper:' Mark Daigneault on Thunder’s Game 2 response

A 149-106 victory for OKC as the series shifts to Denver on Friday night.

By: Jeremie Poplin

After a disappointing Game 1 loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder answered emphatically in Game 2 with a 43-point win, and head coach Mark Daigneault was quick to highlight the how more than the what.

“It wasn’t about changing the plan,” Daigneault said after the game. “We didn’t change a thing tonight. All we did was learn from the first game how we could execute better.”

That sharper execution was felt immediately, especially on the defensive end. The Thunder’s improved paint protection and physicality slowed down the Nuggets’ high-efficiency interior attack, including MVP Nikola Jokić.

“They pound the paint and that leads to fouls, offensive rebounds, and efficient shots,” Daigneault said. “We cleaned up a lot of those areas tonight. The tone was much better.”

Much of that tone was set early—particularly by Jaylin Williams, who rebounded from a frustrating Game 1 with a forceful and self-motivated performance.

“He’s a gamer,” said Daigneault. “He has so much pride in how he plays. I think he was pissed about how he played last game, and I knew he’d be ready.”

Williams’ physicality and spacing gave OKC a unique edge: the ability to go five-out without sacrificing defensive toughness or rebounding. “He puts them in dilemmas,” Daigneault said. “He’s a complete compete-together guy.”

But the real story was the collective response, not just one individual. From Isaiah Joe to Aaron Wiggins to rookie Cason Wallace, the Thunder bench breathed life into a team that already operates with remarkable unity.

“There’s a lot of belief in this group,” Daigneault said. “Top to bottom, we need everybody, and they know it.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team’s steadying force, turned in one of the most efficient playoff performances in recent memory, 34 points on just 13 shots. But it wasn’t just the scoring that impressed his coach.

“His floor game was excellent. He was off it early, made them pay when they overhelped. It wasn’t a one-man show.”

Despite the dominant win, Daigneault stayed grounded, resisting any notion of momentum.

“The score is 1-1. That’s all that matters,” he said. “Every game is different, and we’ve got to be ready for Denver’s best.”

Still, the maturity and poise his young squad showed in the face of physicality and playoff tension is hard to overlook.

“Physicality is part of the playoffs. You’ve got to rise to that level with great discipline. I thought our guys did that tonight.”

And as for Daigneault himself? Always evolving, always accountable.

“There were times I messed up on offense,” he admitted. “A couple players were very quick to point that out.”

