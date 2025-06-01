Oklahoma City police chase ends in crash, suspect hospitalized

A suspect with a McClain County warrant was hospitalized after leading Oklahoma City police on a chase that ended in a crash near downtown.

Sunday, June 1st 2025, 8:11 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man is in the hospital after allegedly leading Oklahoma City police on a pursuit that ended in a crash near downtown.

According to police, the incident began shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday near Southwest 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, when the suspect fled from a traffic stop.

Officers say they pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed into a power pole near Maine Street and Penn Avenue. The suspect, who police say had an active warrant out of McClain County, was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Authorities said the man was breathing at the scene. His identity and current condition have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
