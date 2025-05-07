Thunder's #1 superfan: Thundor’s 17-year mission to distract opponents with sweet dance moves

Meet 'Thundor', the Thunder superfan brightening up the games with his unique dance distractions at free throws.

By: Cameron Joiner

Thunder fans, including a few superfans, showed before Game 2 at Thunder Up in the Park at Scissortail Park in Downtown OKC.

One Thunder superfan has been capturing fans' attention at games for 17 years. “Thundor” makes it his mission to distract players at the free throw line with his unique dance moves.

“Once I’m in the arena, that is when I truly embrace all that is Thundor, right?” Garrett Haviland, the man behind “Thundor,” said.

He wears a signature outfit made up of a mask, cape, and bare painted belly. Any time the opposing team heads to the free throw line, Thundor is there to throw the player off his game.

“I'm going to do a little bit of belly rubs. I'm going to do some hip shakes, get their attention, make their eyes get on me,” Haviland said. “Hopefully, just maybe, 0.001% chance, they're distracted for half a second, enough to cause a break on a free throw. And we can all celebrate together.”

Garrett Haviland's superfan alter ego was born during the Thunder's first season in Oklahoma City in 2008.

“One of the greatest built franchises in all of sports, in my humble, non-biased opinion,” Haviland said.

And 17 years later, he's hoping to watch the Thunder go all the way.

“I want to do everything in my power to support them and encourage others to support them and keep them here forever,” Haviland said.