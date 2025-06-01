Five arrested in Cleveland County jail drug smuggling investigation

Five people, including three inmates, were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Cleveland County Detention Center, authorities say.

By: Graham Dowers

Five people have been arrested in connection with a drug smuggling operation inside the Cleveland County Detention Center, authorities said.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, detention center staff discovered illegal substances during routine operations, which led to an internal investigation. That probe resulted in the arrests of two women, Angela Rainbolt and Katlin Fulton, who are accused of helping bring contraband into the facility.

Deputies say three inmates, Robert Reed, Tory Dunn, and Brian Moody, were also charged for their alleged involvement in the scheme.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released details on the type of substances recovered or how they were smuggled into the jail. The investigation remains ongoing.