Moore man eludes cops in standoff, remains at large

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 2:56 pm
Moore police are still looking for a suspect they say escaped from an apartment during a standoff.
Police say Carlos Uribe broke into an apartment near Northwest 27th and Shields around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Moore Police and South Metro SWAT evacuated nearby apartments, since they believed Uribe was armed.
Reports say they attempted multiple times to contact Uribe inside, but Uribe barricaded the front door, preventing entry.
Officers deployed gas into the apartment before SWAT attempted entry. After a thorough search, police determined Uribe was no longer inside.
Police say Uribe has an active felony warrant for kidnapping and has a history of violent offenses. If you see him, or know where he is, police say not to approach him and to call authorities immediately.
