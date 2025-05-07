Moore man eludes cops in standoff, remains at large

Suspect Carlos Uribe, wanted for kidnapping, evades Moore police during a standoff near Northwest 27th and Shields. Authorities urge public to remain vigilant.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

Moore police are still looking for a suspect they say escaped from an apartment during a standoff.

Police say Carlos Uribe broke into an apartment near Northwest 27th and Shields around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Moore Police and South Metro SWAT evacuated nearby apartments, since they believed Uribe was armed.

Reports say they attempted multiple times to contact Uribe inside, but Uribe barricaded the front door, preventing entry.

Officers deployed gas into the apartment before SWAT attempted entry. After a thorough search, police determined Uribe was no longer inside.

Police say Uribe has an active felony warrant for kidnapping and has a history of violent offenses. If you see him, or know where he is, police say not to approach him and to call authorities immediately.

