Police search for armed burglary suspect after standoff in Moore

Police are searching for a man they say has a current active felony and is a known criminal gang member.

Tuesday, May 6th 2025, 10:12 pm

By: Destini Pittman


MOORE, Okla. -

At around 3 p.m. on May 6, the Moore Police Department says it received a call about a burglary involving 27-year-old Carlos Manuel Uribe. Police say the caller told them that Uribe had broken into an apartment and was possibly armed with a firearm.

Officers, along with the South Metro SWAT team, responded to the scene, evacuated nearby apartments, and attempted several times to contact Uribe, who had barricaded the front door. After deploying gas into the unit, officers entered and conducted a thorough search, but determined Uribe was no longer inside.

No injuries were reported.

Police say Uribe has an active felony warrant for kidnapping and is identified by police as a known criminal gang member with a history of violent felony offenses.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Uribe’s whereabouts to avoid approaching him and contact law enforcement immediately.
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

