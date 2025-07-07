Gov. Stitt and Tulsa Task Force 1 respond to Texas Flash Flood disaster

Governor Kevin Stitt and OEM send Oklahoma's elite rescue units to Texas to support relief efforts as deadly flooding persists

By: Victor Pozadas

There have been 81 fatalities, 28 of them children, caused by sudden flash floods that swept parts of Central Texas, and state and federal officials are sounding the alarm for aid and resources to be concentrated in the area.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced in conjunction with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) that the state is sending two Type III swift water rescue teams to Texas to assist in the ongoing flood response.

This is a joint team with members from Tulsa and Oklahoma City, along with boats trailers, and equipment. Officials say they are deploying today in response to the floods.

"As always, Oklahoma will answer the call to help our friends and neighbors during these devastating floods. That's the Oklahoma Standard, plain and simple," said Gov. Stitt. "I'm grateful to our elite first responders in Tulsa and Oklahoma City for their willingness to step up and help our neighbors once again."

In a collaborative statement, OKTF-1 announced the departure of the team to assist flood response efforts.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma City Fire Department

"The team's deployment is expected to last up to 14 days, though that could change depending on the needs on the ground," officials said.

Oklahoma City Fire Department also announced the details of their assistance party that will be heading to Texas Saturday evening.

"OKC Metro is deploying 6 personnel for a Type 3 Swift Water Response to assist with severe flooding in Central Texas," OKC FD said. "The skilled team includes 4 members from OKC Fire, 1 from Yukon Fire, combining forces to form the OKC Metro Task Force 1. They will check in later tonight in the Austin area, ready to provide critical support and rescue capabilities."

Tulsa will also be sending a 6-person swift water crew, showcasing Oklahoma's strong commitment to mutual aid and emergency response across state lines.

The National Weather Service continues to warn of life-threatening flash flooding across Central Texas, with more rain expected to exacerbate already dangerous conditions.

