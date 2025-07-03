Why the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is shifting resources from OKC metro

Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces resource reallocation from OKC and Tulsa to high-traffic areas with less law enforcement. Changes to take effect Nov. 1, 2025.

By: Destini Pittman

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will reallocate resources to areas of the state with the greatest need for patrol presence, the agency announced Thursday.

In a statement, OHP said the changes will take effect Nov. 1, 2025.

The agency said it is confident that law enforcement departments in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas are equipped to provide public safety on the portions of interstates running through those cities. OHP said it will shift its resources out of OKC and Tulsa to focus on interstates and highways with high traffic volumes but fewer local law enforcement officers.

OHP said the move will allow the agency to better adapt to Oklahoma’s evolving public safety needs.

In the Oklahoma City metro, OHP will transfer responsibility for all interstates within incorporated city limits to local agencies in Oklahoma City, Edmond, Moore, Norman, Midwest City and Del City.

This plan will continue to be refined approaching the Nov. 1 transition date, according to OHP.

In a statement, Chief Todd Gibson, President of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police said,

“The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police have been briefed with additional information concerning the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s decision to redistribute patrol resources. At this time, each department is independently evaluating any potential operational impacts and determining the appropriate course of action based on the specific needs of their communities.

The OACP respects that the deployment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol resources falls within the jurisdiction and discretion of that agency. Our priority remains providing the highest level of service to the communities we serve, utilizing the resources entrusted to us by our residents.

We remain committed to maintaining public safety across the region.”