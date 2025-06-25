Ford recalls over 100k Lincoln Aviators due to faulty part

Wednesday, June 25th 2025, 10:43 am

By: Allyson Luckie


Ford is recalling nearly 133,000 Lincoln Aviator SUVs because parts could fall off while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the C-Pillar trim appliques and window division bars could detach from the SUV's rear doors, creating a hazard for other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash.

They say the customer could notice the appliqué and division bar begin to separate from the vehicle before detaching.

The recall impacts model years 2020 to 2025.

The NHTSA says owners will be notified about the recall by mail starting July 28th.

Owners can take their vehicles to a Ford dealership for a free repair.
