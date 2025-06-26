Six injured in NW OKC apartment fire

Multiple people are injured after a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the OKC Fire Department.

By: Destini Pittman

Six people are injured after a commercial fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the OKC Fire Department.

Authorities say five occupants of the apartment were injured, and one firefighter was also injured.

HEAR THE OCFD SHIFT COMMANDER SPEAK:

Firefighters say they were dispatched to Northwest 82nd Street and North Western Avenue just after 6:10 p.m. After arriving on the scene, they say one of the apartment buildings was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. The fire expanded to a second building and OCFD Shift Commander David Shearer says the buildings are likely a total loss.

Shearer says three people jumped from the second floor of the building. One person is in critical condition, one on serious condition, and two evaluated and released at the scene

A fourth person was also injured after catching one of the people who jumped.

The Nichols Hills Fire Department assisted OCFD with this fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.