2 arrested in SE OKC after pursuit involving stolen vehicle

OCPD is searching for four people involved in a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, May 7th 2025, 5:24 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people have been taken into custody after a pursuit Wednesday morning involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say officers established a perimeter after 3 a.m. near Southeast 32nd Street and South Santa Fe Avenue while they searched for four suspects.

OCPD said the search began after officers began following a speeding vehicle. After stopping, four people inside the vehicle fled the scene.

OCPD says all four are juveniles. Two have been taken into custody, police say.

No names have been released at this time. OCPD says officers are no longer searching the area for the remaining two juveniles.
Christian Hans
