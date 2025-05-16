3 Cleveland County marijuana operations shut down; thousands of plants seized

Three illegal marijuana operations were shut down in Cleveland County following an investigation led by the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.

By: Aniysa Mapp

Three illegal marijuana operations in Cleveland County have been shut down, following a months-long investigation, according to the Oklahoma Attorney General.

The office of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the investigation into the operations in Lexington began in March, with Drummond's office saying agents recently seized 65 pounds of processed marijuana and nearly 2,900 plants.

Two Chinese nationals, Ruibin Wu and Xihai Yin, were arrested during the raid. Drummond's office says both are facing charges including aggravated manufacturing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

"This coordinated operation demonstrates our firm commitment to rooting out illegal marijuana operations across our state," Drummond said. "These illicit grow operations often serve as fronts for organized crime and pose significant threats to public safety and our environment. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to shut down these criminal enterprises."