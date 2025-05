One person was hospitalized after a stabbing Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

By: Michael Johnston

-

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing one person Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police say the suspect stabbed the victim at around 11 p.m. at a gas station near Northwest 10th Street and North May Avenue.

OCPD says the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.