Multiple agencies investigate Okarche marijuana grow burglary; search for suspects underway

An investigation is underway after a burglary at a Canadian County marijuana grow operation. Multiple suspects are in custody.

Friday, May 16th 2025, 7:05 am

By: Christian Hans


OKARCHE, Okla. -

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a reported burglary at a marijuana grow operation in Okarche, according to investigators.

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office says their department, as well as police from El Reno and Piedmont, arrived at the scene along Northwest Expressway near North Evans Road.

The sheriff's office says three people are in custody, and two or three suspects are still at large.

No names have been released at this time.
