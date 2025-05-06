Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive returns to OKC Saturday

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns this Saturday.

By: Graham Dowers

The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns this Saturday, marking its 33rd year as the largest one-day food collection event in the country.

Letter carriers across Oklahoma are distributing donation bags to mailboxes this week. Residents are encouraged to fill the bags with non-perishable food items and leave them by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 10, for pickup during regular mail delivery.

The donations collected will be taken to local post offices, where hundreds of volunteers will sort the food and transport it to area food banks for distribution to families in need.

Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank, said the annual effort is an important opportunity for neighbors to support one another and help fight hunger across the state.

Eric Beu, letter carrier and Vice President of the National Association of Letter Carriers, says the outpouring of donations is remarkable when he sees how many people want to help their neighbors by donating food.

Organizers ask that donors stick to shelf-stable items such as canned vegetables, pasta, boxed meals, rice, and peanut butter. Perishable items like meat or dairy should not be included.

The event is supported locally by sponsors, including American Fidelity and OG&E. Learn more at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's official website.