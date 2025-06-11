OU Reveals Kickoff Window Times for 2025 Matchups, Including Five Prime Home Slots

Oklahoma has announced kickoff windows for select 2025 games, highlighting flexible scheduling for key matchups and five prime-time home contests.

By: OU Athletics

ESPN Reveals Full 2025 SEC Football Start Time Windows

Following the May 29 release of kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, ESPN has now announced approximate start times for the entire 2025 SEC football schedule. The reveal took place during SEC Now: Inside the 2025 Schedule on SEC Network, where host Dari Nowkhah joined analysts Roman Harper and Chris Doering to preview the upcoming season.

Starting in Week 4 (September 20), all SEC-controlled games will be assigned set television windows. Some games will be designated as “Flex” matchups, allowing them to shift between afternoon and night slots — a scheduling advantage made possible by the SEC’s media rights deal with ESPN that began last fall.

TV Window Definitions (Weeks 4–14):

Early: Kickoffs between 11:00–12:00 p.m. Afternoon: Kickoffs between 2:30–3:30 p.m. Night: Kickoffs between 5:00–7:00 p.m. Flex: Kickoffs flexed between Afternoon and Night windows (2:30–7:00 p.m.)

The University of Oklahoma announced kickoff times for two home games on Wednesday. The Oct. 4 matchup against Kent State is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, while the Nov. 22 home finale against Missouri will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC or ESPN.

Three additional home games — Sept. 20 vs. Auburn, Oct. 25 vs. Ole Miss, and Nov. 29 vs. LSU — have been assigned kickoff windows under the SEC’s flexible scheduling model.

On the road, OU’s Oct. 18 game at South Carolina will also be an Early window kickoff, while the Nov. 1 trip to Tennessee and the Nov. 15 showdown at Alabama are Flex selections.

The Allstate Red River Rivalry against Texas, played Oct. 11 in Dallas, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT for the second consecutive year, airing on ABC or ESPN.

In total, eight of OU’s 12 regular-season games — including five of seven at home — are currently slated for Afternoon or Night windows, giving fans plenty of marquee kickoff slots throughout the 2025 season.

For more information and updates on SEC kickoff times and TV designations, visit www.SECNetwork.com/sec-on-abc-and-espn.

2025 Oklahoma Football Kickoff Windows (All Times Central)

Aug. 30 – vs. Illinois State, 5:00 p.m. (SEC Network+) Sept. 6 – vs. Michigan, 6:30 p.m. (ABC) Sept. 13 – at Temple, 11:00 a.m. (ESPN2) Sept. 20 – vs. Auburn, 2:30/3:30 p.m. or 5:00/7:00 p.m. (Time/Network TBD) Oct. 4 – vs. Kent State, 3:00 p.m. (SEC Network) Oct. 11 – vs. Texas (in Dallas), 2:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN) Oct. 18 – at South Carolina, 11:00 a.m./12:00 p.m. window (TBD) Oct. 25 – vs. Ole Miss, 11:00 a.m./12:00 p.m. window (TBD) Nov. 1 – at Tennessee, 2:30/3:30 p.m. or 5:00/7:00 p.m. (TBD) Nov. 15 – at Alabama, 2:30/3:30 p.m. or 5:00/7:00 p.m. (TBD) Nov. 22 – vs. Missouri, 11:00 a.m. (ABC or ESPN) Nov. 29 – vs. LSU, 2:30/3:30 p.m. or 5:00/7:00 p.m. (TBD)

Game times and networks for select matchups remain flexible as part of the SEC’s broadcast agreement with ESPN.