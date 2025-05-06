Field of Honor: OKC renames soccer complex after local philanthropist

An OKC Soccer complex will be named after philanthropist C.B. Cameron, in addition to the $25 million MAPS 4 improvements to enhance facilities.

By: Taylor Jorgensen

-

The Oklahoma City Council voted to name a popular OKC Soccer complex near NW 122nd and Portland, after business leader and philanthropist C.B Cameron.

C.B. Cameron and his father, C.W. Cameron, co-founded American Fidelity and First Fidelity Bank. C.B. died in an airplane crash in 1977.

The Cameron Park Restoration Fund has helped local Oklahoma governments restore and enhance green spaces and recreational facilities. The Cameron family has partnered extensively with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, the Oklahoma Parks Initiative, and the Oklahoma City Community Fund. They have also long been statewide advocates of youth sports and outdoor education programs.

The C.B. Cameron soccer complex features 17 soccer fields operated by the North OKC Soccer Club.

In late 2025, the complex will undergo an additional $25 million in improvements funded through MAPS 4. Improvements will include 10 new fields, a plaza area with shaded seating, concession areas, restrooms, hospitality areas, improved parking, a new maintenance facility, new irrigation, and improved pedestrian circulation.