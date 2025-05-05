Normal operations resume in Waurika after intense flooding

Residents in Waurika have resumed normal activities after recent flooding, with city leaders continuing to coordinate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers following a dam release at Waurika Lake.

By: Christian Hans

Residents in Waurika are resuming daily activities in the wake of flash flooding that impacted southwest Oklahoma last week.

City leaders say normal operations have resumed along the spillways of Waurika Lake after a dam release on Thursday.

A voluntary evacuation zone was put in place, with neighbors putting together sandbags to protect their homes.

City leaders say they are continuing to stay in contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

