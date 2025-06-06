Stormtracker video captures tornado near Purcell

News 9 Stormtracker Hank Brown captured footage of a tornado that touched down Friday morning near Purcell.

Friday, June 6th 2025, 8:17 am

By: Christian Hans


PURCELL, Okla. -

Multiple tornadoes were reported Friday morning after severe storms swept over vast swaths of Oklahoma.

News 9 Stormtracker Hank brown was in Purcell when one of those tornadoes touched down near the city.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

