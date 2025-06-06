Stormtracker video captures tornado near Purcell
News 9 Stormtracker Hank Brown captured footage of a tornado that touched down Friday morning near Purcell.
Friday, June 6th 2025, 8:17 am
By:
Christian Hans
PURCELL, Okla. -
Multiple tornadoes were reported Friday morning after severe storms swept over vast swaths of Oklahoma.
News 9 Stormtracker Hank brown was in Purcell when one of those tornadoes touched down near the city.
