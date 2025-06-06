Oklahoma Agencies Warn of Scam Texts Pretending to Be DMV Payment Notices

Authorities are warning of a text message scam targeting drivers.

By: Summer Miller

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Service Oklahoma are warning of a new text message scam targeting drivers.

The message claims to be from the Oklahoma Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), asking for payment for an overdue traffic fine.

Authorities are reminding everyone not to respond to or click on any links from the message.

Service Oklahoma said that it has been made aware of fraudulent messages claiming recipients have unpaid traffic violations that must be resolved immediately to avoid penalties.



