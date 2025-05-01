Waurika issues voluntary evacuation notice ahead dam release

Voluntary evacuation notice issued for Waurika homes in flood zone as U.S. Army Engineers prep for full dam release.

By: Destini Pittman

The City of Waurika has issued a voluntary evacuation for all homes within the designated flood zone as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prepares for a full release of the dam flood gate.

The exact time of the release is not known, but the city says it could occur within the next 24 to 48 hours.

The city is urging residents in potentially affected areas to begin preparing immediately, and that the evacuation will become mandatory once the gates are opened.

Officials anticipate that water levels will exceed those seen in the past 24 hours.

Emergency personnel, including the SWIFT Water Team and the American Red Cross, are on standby to assist residents if needed. Sandbags will be available at the Jefferson County District 1 Barn, located at D Avenue and U.S. Highway 81. Volunteers are encouraged to assist with filling sandbags once distribution begins.

The Jefferson County Fair Building will serve as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

The city is urging the public to monitor official channels for updates on the dam release, evacuation status and sandbag availability.