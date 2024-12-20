UPDATE: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In NW OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

Police confirm two people, including a teenager and the suspect, are dead following an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting happened on Bayberry Drive near North Rockwell and West Hefner Road, according to police.

Police say after 1 p.m. they received a call about an armed man who was causing a disturbance.

Police say the suspect ambushed officers at the scene.

Both the suspect and officers fired at each other, according to police.

Officers say the suspect died on the scene, and the teenage victim died after being transported to the hospital.

Police say another teenager and an officer have been transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police confirm that three people were shot, one of whom has died as a result of the shooting.

The scene is near North Rockwell Avenue and West Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.