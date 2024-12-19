Suspect On Run After Stolen Car Crashed Into Police Vehicle

Police are looking for a suspect after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police vehicle on Thursday.

By: News 9

According to Oklahoma City Police, officers near Northwest 30th Street and Classen Boulevard were looking for a stolen car late Thursday morning.

The stolen car rounded a corner at Northwest 28th Street and McKinley Avenue when it crashed into an Oklahoma City Police vehicle.

The suspect driving the car was taken into custody, but a passenger took off on foot and has not been located.

No injuries were reported.

