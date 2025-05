Authorities confirm one person is injured after a road rage shooting near 20 South Martin Luther King in Northeast Oklahoma City.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the shooting occurred somewhere on Interstate 40.

Police say the victim was shot in the right leg and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is unknown and fled the scene after the shooting