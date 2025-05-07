1 injured in NW OKC shooting, police searching for suspects

Police say they are searching for suspects following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

By: Madelyn Fisher

Oklahoma City Police are still searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Police say two people were shot on Northwest 114th Street near Hefner and Western. Officers say they found one man slumped over his steering wheel with a gunshot wound to the neck. A second mans showed up at a nearby hospital shortly after with a gunshot wound to the face. At last check, both men are in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests.



