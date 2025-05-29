Women's College World Series kicks off at OKC's Devon Park

Thursday, May 29th 2025, 10:00 am
The Women's College World Series begins on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.
Eight schools are set to compete, including the eight-time national champion Sooners.
In addition to Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, UCLA, Texas Tech and Oregon are all a part of the WCWS bracket.
On Thursday, four games are set to determine who moves on to the semifinals, which are set for Monday.
The championship begins with No. 3 Florida taking on No. 6 Texas at 11 a.m.
Next up, No. 2 Oklahoma, seeking its fifth-straight national title, will face No. 7 Tennessee at 1:30 p.m.
Later, No. 12 Texas Tech will face Ole Miss at 6 p.m., and to end Thursday's matchups, No. 9 UCLA takes on No. 16 Oregon at 8:30 p.m.
