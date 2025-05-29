Women's College World Series kicks off at OKC's Devon Park

The Oklahoma Sooners are seeking their fifth-straight national title as the Women's College World Series begins Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. Here's all you need to know as the tournament kicks off.

Thursday, May 29th 2025, 10:00 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Women's College World Series begins on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Eight schools are set to compete, including the eight-time national champion Sooners.

SEE ALSO: Where to watch OU Softball compete for 5th straight championship

In addition to Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, UCLA, Texas Tech and Oregon are all a part of the WCWS bracket.

On Thursday, four games are set to determine who moves on to the semifinals, which are set for Monday.

The championship begins with No. 3 Florida taking on No. 6 Texas at 11 a.m.

Next up, No. 2 Oklahoma, seeking its fifth-straight national title, will face No. 7 Tennessee at 1:30 p.m.

Later, No. 12 Texas Tech will face Ole Miss at 6 p.m., and to end Thursday's matchups, No. 9 UCLA takes on No. 16 Oregon at 8:30 p.m.

---

More Sooners Softball Coverage:

OU Softball head to the Women's College World Series

Oklahoma leads nation with 4 All-Americans as WCWS begins Thursday

OU softball wins Super Regional opener over Alabama
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025