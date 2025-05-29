Women's College World Series kicks off at OKC's Devon Park

The Oklahoma Sooners are seeking their fifth-straight national title as the Women's College World Series begins Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. Here's all you need to know as the tournament kicks off.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Women's College World Series begins on Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Eight schools are set to compete, including the eight-time national champion Sooners.

SEE ALSO: Where to watch OU Softball compete for 5th straight championship

In addition to Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, UCLA, Texas Tech and Oregon are all a part of the WCWS bracket.

On Thursday, four games are set to determine who moves on to the semifinals, which are set for Monday.

The championship begins with No. 3 Florida taking on No. 6 Texas at 11 a.m.

Next up, No. 2 Oklahoma, seeking its fifth-straight national title, will face No. 7 Tennessee at 1:30 p.m.

Later, No. 12 Texas Tech will face Ole Miss at 6 p.m., and to end Thursday's matchups, No. 9 UCLA takes on No. 16 Oregon at 8:30 p.m.

---

More Sooners Softball Coverage:

OU Softball head to the Women's College World Series

Oklahoma leads nation with 4 All-Americans as WCWS begins Thursday

OU softball wins Super Regional opener over Alabama