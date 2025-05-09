Fight between juveniles in Bethany ends in a stabbing

Juvenile female hospitalized, male juvenile suspect in custody after stabbing at Belmont Apartments in Bethany Thursday evening.

A female juvenile female is injured and a male juvenile is in custody following a stabbing in Bethany Thursday night.

Police say they were responding to a physical altercation at the Belmont Apartments near Northwest 16th and Rockwell when they found the victim had been stabbed in the stomach.

The female was stabbed in the torso and has been transported to the hospital, police say.

The male suspect was taken into custody.

The ages of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.



