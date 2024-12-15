2024 Oklahoma High School Football State Champions: Bixby Wins 6A-I, Choctaw Earns 6A-II Title

The Oklahoma high school football season has come to a close, with state champions being crowned in all classes. Here's who won titles in 2024.

By: News On 6, News 9

The 2024 Oklahoma high school football season has come to an end and all state champions being crowned.

In the state's largest class, 6A-1, Bixby took down Owasso 43-42 in overtime.

STORY: Bixby Beats Owasso In 6A-1 State Championship 43-42 On 2-Point Conversion

In 6A-II, Choctaw stunned previously unbeaten Muskogee 26-25 following a missed field goal at the end of the game.

STORY: Choctaw Stuns Muskogee 26-25 To Win 6A-II State Championship

Class 5A saw Carl Albert continue its dominant run, securing its third consecutive title 30-6 over Guthrie.

STORY: Carl Albert Secures 3rd Straight 5A State Championship With 30-6 Win Over Guthrie

The Class 4A state championship saw Elgin defeat Tuttle 29-22 for the schools first-ever championship in the class.

STORY: Elgin Claims First State Title With 29-22 Victory Over Tuttle In 4A Championship

In Class 3A, Lincoln Christian defeated Sulphur 28-27 to claim its second consecutive state championship.

STORY: Lincoln Christian Tops Sulphur In 3A State Title Game

Class 2A-II came down to Davis and Vian, where Davis earned the schools first title in over a decade, 28-18.

STORY: Davis Tops Vian To Win 2A-II State Championship

In the Class A-1 final, Rejoice Christian in Owasso won its first state title in football, defeating Hooker 35-14.

STORY: Rejoice Christian Claims First-Ever State Title With 35-14 Win Over Hooker

Class 2A-1 was a low-scoring battle between Washington and Millwood. Washington won, 7-6.

The Class B-I champion for 2024 is Dewar, who beat Laverne 44-12. In Class B-II, Weleetka beat Seiling 54-12.

In Class C, Tipton took down Timberlake 28-20.

After the season, the Oklahoma high school football coaching carousel was in full swing with Owasso, Jenks, Union, Broken Arrow and Muskogee moving on from their coaches for various reasons.

STORY: John Holcomb Breaks Down The Coaching Shakeups In Oklahoma High School Football