Choctaw Stuns Muskogee 26-25 To Win 6A-II State Championship

Choctaw delivered a thrilling 26-25 upset over previously unbeaten Muskogee to claim the 6A-II state championship, marking an unforgettable finish to the season.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Choctaw Yellowjackets pulled off a stunning 26-25 victory over the undefeated Muskogee Roughers on Saturday night, capturing the 6A-II state football championship in dramatic fashion at Chad Richison Stadium.

Muskogee, aiming for back-to-back state titles for the first time in program history, struck first. Quarterback Jamarian Ficklin opened the scoring with a keeper late in the first quarter and later delivered a perfect 26-yard touchdown pass to Andre Beasley, giving the Roughers momentum.

Choctaw, however, clawed their way back in the second half with determination and creativity.

A trick play gave the Yellowjackets the lead, though they missed the two-point conversion, leaving the door open for Muskogee.

With 17 seconds remaining, the Roughers had one last chance to snatch victory, but a 16-yard field goal attempt by Reese Summerhill narrowly missed.

As the final whistle blew, Choctaw’s players celebrated their incredible upset and the opportunity to hoist the gold ball.

While Muskogee’s perfect season ends in heartbreak, the Yellowjackets showcased resilience and grit, proving they were deserving champions.