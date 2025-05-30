OG&E and Meals on Wheels serve up summer support for seniors

OG&E partners with Meals on Wheels to deliver food and fans to seniors ahead of the extreme summer heat.

By: Mike Glover

-

We all know Oklahoma summer heat can be brutal, and while we’ve been blessed so far with not-so-hot temperatures, it’s never too soon to get ahead of the heat.

“It’s really important that we look at for our vulnerable customers and seniors are some of the most vulnerable customers that we have,” said Kara Givens, community outreach coordinator with OG&E.

The partnership started about six years ago with the Oklahoma City Meals on Wheels program and OG&E.

“So many seniors are food insecure,” said Chris Lambert with Meals on Wheels OKC.

“Today we are partnering to deliver fans along with some warm meals,” said Givens.

Meals on Wheels volunteers recognized it as an issue that needed to be addressed.

“These fans help so many people be able to live in their home more safely,” said Lambert.

“For me, the opportunity to give back, show kindness,” said OG&E employee Manuel Greer.

Inspired by the partnership, Greer now volunteers regularly with Meals on Wheels program.

“It’s a conversation, how’s your day? How are things going for you? And it’s a good feeling for me,” said Greer.

Volunteers loaded up and headed out to deliver food, fans, and smiles to Meals on Wheels recipients, and the deliveries did not disappoint.

“OG&E brought me a fan and I’m going to stay cool all this summer,” said Meals on Wheels recipient Ella Simpkins.

“It makes me feel great, to have love shown to me by people I don’t even know,” said Simpkins.

“This year for 2025, we are delivering eighteen hundred fans, and in total, we have about twenty-two thousand six hundred fans that we have donated,” said Givens.

An appreciation for giving and receiving

“They do make me feel like I’m a human being,” said Simpkins.